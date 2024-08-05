40,000 Catholics.
One Mission.
Serving North Louisiana since 1986
Rev. Raney Johnson named Rector of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans
“Since his appointment to the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Rev. Raney Johnson has been the administrator, a title given in his first year or more as a priest. Due to his extraordinary work at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and as the Diocesan Director of Vocations, I am excited to share his new appointment as Rector, effective December 25th, 2024. Thank you, Fr. Raney for your excellent work!”
+ Francis I. Malone
Bishop of Shreveport
Clergy Announcements 2025
“I am pleased to make the following clergy announcements:
Effective December 25, 2024:
Very Reverend Raney C. Johnson has been named rector of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, Shreveport.
Effective February 1, 2025:
Reverend Kelby R. Tingle’s assignment as associate pastor of St. Jude Parish, Benton will conclude on January 31, 2025, and his appointment as administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Lake Providence and Sacred Heart Parish, Oak Grove, will begin on February 1, 2025.
Reverend Jean Bosco Uwamungu’s assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Lake Providence and Sacred Heart Parish, Oak Grove, will conclude on January 31, 2025, and his appointment as associate pastor of St. Jude Parish, Benton, will begin on February 1, 2025.”
+ Francis I. Malone
Bishop of Shreveport
You Are Called
The 2024 Catholic Service Appeal calls you to support the ministries in our diocese.
For more information on the appeal or the works happening within our diocese supported by the appeal please take a moment to watch this year’s Catholic Service Appeal video.
Our Mission
We, God’s people, gathered with our Bishop and the Diocese of Shreveport, embody the universal mission of the Catholic Church. In developing a Christian Life we are called to praise God, to proclaim and teach Jesus Christ, His life, His work, His word and in the power of the Holy Spirit, we are called to serve as a sign and instrument of Christ’s liberating and healing presence in the world. As Church, we in the 16 civil parishes of North Louisiana challenge and support persons in their efforts to live as Christians, to understand Sacred Scripture and Tradition, to share with the poor, and to participate in a faith community.
Shreveport Martyrs Cause Affirmed
by USCCB
What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the Diocese of Shreveport than the unanimous confirmation by the USCCB for the continuation on the diocesan level for the advancement of the cause of beatification and canonization of the five Shreveport priests known as the Shreveport Martyrs. Praise be to God!
To view the full press release please click the button down below:
Report Fraud or Abuse
The Diocese of Shreveport has set up an anonymous and completely confidential phone line for you to report instances of known or suspected misuse of parish, school or diocesan assets including fraud, excessive waste or abuse. The number can be found here. This line goes directly to a voicemail that is addressed only to the Bishop. Should you need to call this number to report incidents, be assured that Bishop Francis I. Malone will act on the information in a confidential manner to make positive changes.
To Report Child Sexual Abuse by a Cleric/Church Worker in the Diocese of Shreveport Call: Mary Arcement Alexander at (318) 588-2120 and your Local Law Enforcement Agency. For more information follow this link Learn More