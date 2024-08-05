Clergy Announcements 2025

“I am pleased to make the following clergy announcements:

Effective December 25, 2024:

Very Reverend Raney C. Johnson has been named rector of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, Shreveport.

Effective February 1, 2025:

Reverend Kelby R. Tingle’s assignment as associate pastor of St. Jude Parish, Benton will conclude on January 31, 2025, and his appointment as administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Lake Providence and Sacred Heart Parish, Oak Grove, will begin on February 1, 2025.

Reverend Jean Bosco Uwamungu’s assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Lake Providence and Sacred Heart Parish, Oak Grove, will conclude on January 31, 2025, and his appointment as associate pastor of St. Jude Parish, Benton, will begin on February 1, 2025.”

+ Francis I. Malone

Bishop of Shreveport